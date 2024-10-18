Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $8.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Jabil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $126.29. 1,108,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,977. Jabil has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at Jabil

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

