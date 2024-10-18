Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $557,040.62 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.