Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Randolph Co Inc

Randolph Co Inc cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

