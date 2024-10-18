Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.81 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,988,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,031,500,000 after buying an additional 263,709 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,859,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,259,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,037,000 after purchasing an additional 279,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,470,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,854,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.69.

Shares of DE opened at $405.27 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $391.78 and its 200-day moving average is $385.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

