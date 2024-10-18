Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $269.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.76.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

