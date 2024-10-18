LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 973 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIG. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $201.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

