Leverty Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 413 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 413 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 241.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $491.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $464.48. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

