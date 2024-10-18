Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $436,514,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $372,293,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $216,538,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,167 shares of company stock valued at $150,492,460 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $687.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $736.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $693.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $653.62. The company has a market capitalization of $296.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $775.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $713.24.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

