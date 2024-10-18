Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 175,569 Shares

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,815,857.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,276,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,892,349.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sirius XM alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 342,133 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,234,169.67.

On Friday, October 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 869,800 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.9 %

SIRI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.61. 5,955,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,396. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $57.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.266 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $2,036,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 101,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1,205.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 417,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 579,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,682,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,111,000 after buying an additional 363,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.40 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.