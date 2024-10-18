Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Insider Sells 115,866 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) insider Robert K. Temple sold 115,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $2,108,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,782.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SMR traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 30,469,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,830. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 592.28% and a negative return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMR. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $18,585,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter worth about $7,600,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 97.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 137,382 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 244.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

