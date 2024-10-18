Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 911 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

NEE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $83.72. 1,518,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,753,002. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

