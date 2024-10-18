Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 17173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.55.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $864.46 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 149,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

