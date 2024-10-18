Goldfinch (GFI) Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00002755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Goldfinch has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market cap of $159.42 million and $1.19 million worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Goldfinch alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000109 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00249969 BTC.

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch launched on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,538,618 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch, launched in 2020 by Blake West and Michael Sall, revolutionizes credit systems by integrating them into the blockchain, enhancing financial inclusion. It uniquely offers crypto loans without requiring crypto collateral, widening access to digital capital. Using a ‘trust through consensus’ approach, Goldfinch enables borrowers to establish creditworthiness through collective assessment, bypassing the need for high crypto collateral. This fosters an on-chain credit history, key for scalable lending in emerging markets. The GFI token underpins community governance, incentivizes participation, and supports community grants. It’s vital in backer and auditor staking, integral to the protocol’s lending and governance. Goldfinch’s innovative model is transforming digital lending and borrowing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldfinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldfinch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.