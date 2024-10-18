Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Position Decreased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 261,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 40,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,899,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

NYSE BMY opened at $53.18 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

