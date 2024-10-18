Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.26 ($0.06), with a volume of 33324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).
Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
