Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.0% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.3 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $599.25 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $607.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.92. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $656.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.