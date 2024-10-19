Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

