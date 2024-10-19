Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 564 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,711 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $122,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 66.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,542,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,769 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $348,206,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,565,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,005,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,534 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,321,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,123,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $308,878,000 after acquiring an additional 403,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.69.

MCD traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $316.56. 2,531,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,786. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $317.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,233 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

