Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $381.97 Million

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $381.97 million and $272,364.88 worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 1,410,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,189,183 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is a blockchain-based platform that aims to create a decentralized data economy by enabling secure and transparent sharing of data between providers and consumers. The platform allows data providers to maintain control over how their data is used and who can access it, while incentivizing data consumers to purchase and use the data.

The Ocean Protocol network is powered by a native utility token called OCEAN, which is used as a means of value transfer within the ecosystem. Data providers use OCEAN to sell their data, while data consumers use it to purchase and access data from the network.”

