Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. &PARTNERS boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

