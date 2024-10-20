Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $379,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after purchasing an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after purchasing an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,945,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.25.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.97 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.