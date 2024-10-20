CNB Bank Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 213.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 97,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 66,449 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 314.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,964 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in Walmart by 201.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 9,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

WMT stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walmart from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,267,901 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile



Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.



