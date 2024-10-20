Kava Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $409.30 million and $33.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00041215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,679 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

