Embree Financial Group Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc increased its position in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $125.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $167.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

