Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $267,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 227.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,347 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

