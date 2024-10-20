Blast Self Reported Market Cap Tops $194.19 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Blast token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $194.19 million and $11.24 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00253748 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,302,047,288 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,284,264,364.75774 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00891337 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $7,158,295.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

