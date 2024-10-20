New Century Financial Group LLC Purchases 80 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

New Century Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after purchasing an additional 111,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $523.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $524.89. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total transaction of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

