OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 192.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the period. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $131.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.