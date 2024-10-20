OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 267 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,842,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,059 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,636,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,481,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,372,157,000 after buying an additional 604,895 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 743.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,105,000 after buying an additional 296,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,316,000 after acquiring an additional 247,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.16.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $601.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The firm has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

