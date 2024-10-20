Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Decreased by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.82. 3,218,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,321. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

