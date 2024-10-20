QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,171,516,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,890,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $997,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after acquiring an additional 173,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476,901 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $588,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

