New Century Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,205 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.91 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

