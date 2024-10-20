Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 562,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.78 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.