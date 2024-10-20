CNB Bank Has $1.13 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,392,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,003,000 after buying an additional 69,709 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Progressive by 16.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,289,000 after buying an additional 244,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.1 %

PGR stock opened at $251.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.81 and its 200-day moving average is $224.14. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $149.14 and a twelve month high of $260.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.81.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,975 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $850,689.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,247.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,383 shares of company stock worth $33,446,453 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

