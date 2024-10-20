Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:MHH opened at $10.22 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
