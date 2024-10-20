Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

NYSE:MHH opened at $10.22 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. ( NYSE:MHH Free Report ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.95% of Mastech Digital worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.