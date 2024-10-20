Martin Payne Buys 1,000 Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH) Stock

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Martin Payne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 904 ($11.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,040 ($11,804.65).

Churchill China Stock Performance

LON:CHH opened at GBX 887.50 ($11.59) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.63 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. Churchill China plc has a 1 year low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.52). The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 999.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,102.67.

Churchill China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Churchill China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,211.27%.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

