Insider Selling: XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Insider Sells £223,880.50 in Stock

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) insider Snehal Shah sold 66,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.37), for a total transaction of £223,880.50 ($292,348.52).

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 363 ($4.74) on Friday. XPS Pensions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 194.65 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 363 ($4.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £750.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,452.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 303.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.34) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

