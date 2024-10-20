Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.