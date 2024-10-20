Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

