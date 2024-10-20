Embree Financial Group Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 351.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.79.

BA stock opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.02 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

