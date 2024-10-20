Compass Ion Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 365,292 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $9,332,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,178,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,404,794. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.70.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.44.
In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
