Verde Capital Management Sells 85,103 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verde Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,103 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Verde Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.