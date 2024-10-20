Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $57,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,157,635,000 after buying an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,161,633,000 after buying an additional 1,710,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after buying an additional 296,892 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $200.78 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $84.95 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

