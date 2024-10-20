Embree Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Embree Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.85.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

