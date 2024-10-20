RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $190.17 million and $5,394.31 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $68,065.01 or 0.99048718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,718.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00531457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.04 or 0.00107738 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00028919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00233650 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00074183 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 67,564.4070063 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,370.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

