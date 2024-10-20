Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $415.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.10 and its 200 day moving average is $358.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $411.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

