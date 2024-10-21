Insider Selling: Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CFO Sells 2,401 Shares of Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $227,326.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,348.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OLLI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.10. 927,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,771. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth about $309,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 45.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

