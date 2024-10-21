Numbers Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27.64 Million (NUM)

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. In the last seven days, Numbers Protocol has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Numbers Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Numbers Protocol has a market cap of $27.64 million and approximately $544,688.99 worth of Numbers Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Numbers Protocol Token Profile

Numbers Protocol’s genesis date was November 18th, 2021. Numbers Protocol’s total supply is 695,358,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,831,998 tokens. Numbers Protocol’s official Twitter account is @numbersprotocol. Numbers Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/numbers-protocol. Numbers Protocol’s official website is www.numbersprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Numbers Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Numbers Protocol (NUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Numbers Protocol has a current supply of 695,358,115 with 685,295,131 in circulation. The last known price of Numbers Protocol is 0.04411275 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $453,450.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.numbersprotocol.io/.”

