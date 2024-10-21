Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

10/16/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

9/23/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2024 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.17. 1,828,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,957. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $164.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock worth $5,390,191. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

