Insider Buying: Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) Major Shareholder Purchases 501,160 Shares of Stock

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jeffrey J. Conroy purchased 501,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $120,278.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,001,160 shares in the company, valued at $480,278.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jeffs’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of Jeffs’ Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,168. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jeffs’ Brands

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 10.20% of Jeffs’ Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand.

